British-Pakistani Woman Shazia Who Created Ruckus on PIA Flight

Posted on by

A British-Pakistani woman, who was flying to Islamabad from Manchester suddenly started ruckus during a flight, reported on Sunday.

British-Pakistani Woman Shazia Who Created Ruckus on PIA Flight
British-Pakistani Woman Shazia Who Created Ruckus on PIA Flight

According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson, created ruckus on PIA Flight from Manchester to Islamabad.

Woman was asked by the cabin crew and the captain to stay calm but the passenger reportedly misbehaved with the flight attendants.

Later it was revealed that woman was behaving in strange ways because of her ill mental health.

According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson, a woman identified as

Shazia was flying in PIA flight to Islamabad from Manchester and started behaving in a strange way due to mental illness.

The flight attendants tried to calm her, but she continued doing strange things during flight. The PIA crew members then called doctors, who injected her tranquilizer to make things under control.

Finally woman arrived at Islamabad airport sleeping through out the journey.

Moreover, the senior PIA employee has lodged a complaint against the traffic staff of Manchester airport for issuing a boarding pass to the mentally challenged woman despite knowing the fact that she was not well.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. History of Meggy Khan From Attock and His Criminal Lifestyle in Bradford
    Posted on by
  2. Muslim Dad of 5 Girls Wants to Divorced Secrete 2nd Wife After Having Son from Her
    Posted on by
  3. Faryal Compares Cheating Husbands With Dogs Says “Always Keep Good Breed”
    Posted on by
  4. British-Pakistani Husbands Filmed Videos of Brides on Wedding Night in Mirpur
    Posted on by
  5. Muslim Bride Divorced 2 Hours After Nikah, For Sharing Wedding Pictures
    Posted on by