A British-Pakistani woman, who was flying to Islamabad from Manchester suddenly started ruckus during a flight, reported on Sunday.

British-Pakistani Woman Shazia Who Created Ruckus on PIA Flight

According to Pakistan International Airline (PIA) spokesperson, created ruckus on PIA Flight from Manchester to Islamabad.

Woman was asked by the cabin crew and the captain to stay calm but the passenger reportedly misbehaved with the flight attendants.

Later it was revealed that woman was behaving in strange ways because of her ill mental health.

Shazia was flying in PIA flight to Islamabad from Manchester and started behaving in a strange way due to mental illness.

The flight attendants tried to calm her, but she continued doing strange things during flight. The PIA crew members then called doctors, who injected her tranquilizer to make things under control.

Finally woman arrived at Islamabad airport sleeping through out the journey.

Moreover, the senior PIA employee has lodged a complaint against the traffic staff of Manchester airport for issuing a boarding pass to the mentally challenged woman despite knowing the fact that she was not well.