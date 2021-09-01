Famous Kashmiri TikToker Wafa Hussain has been injured in an apparent assassination attempt after she was reportedly shot by her nephew.

British-Pakistani TikToker Wafa Hussain Shot By Her Nephew in Dadyal AJK

Reports in local media quoting sources said the incident occurred in the Dadyal area of Azad Kashmir. The condition of the social media sensation is said to be critical after she escaped an attempt on her life.

The accused told

media he took the action as she was bringing the shame to the family by making videos in public.

A user has also confirmed that the inspector general of police has taken notice of the incident and the accused has been arrested.

another user said, What a narrow mindedness. Her clips were so nice innocent and polite . She was always respectful no vulgarity no offense to anyone .

Police on Friday apprehended the man who opened fire at Hussain. The assailant is her nephew who claimed that Hussain has falsely accused him of stealing Rs 20,000 from her purse.

