Influencer sisters SoniaxFyza are receiving immense hate online after an audio clip of Fyza Ali using racial slurs went viral. Since then, the sister duo have also lost brand sponsorships, which they rely on financially.

British-Pakistani Sisters Fyza and Sonia Under Fire, Made Racists Slurs About Pakistani People

Fyza Ali, 29, who is based in Dubai and shares the Instagram account SoniaxFyza with her 26-year-old sister Sonia Ali, has made a name for herself online in part due to her resemblance to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In addition to sharing beauty content, the account — which boasts more than 1.3 million followers — documents her and Sonia’s glamorous lifestyle, such as their designer outfits and beach vacations.

Eearlier this month, Fyza came under fire after a voice memo from her Snapchat account was leaked on social media. In the voice memo, Fyza

makes many racist comments against the people of Pakistan, telling the woman she is speaking to that she should “go back to where they are f*****g from, where they f**** donkeys for money, and have no f*****g money,” and that she could take her dad and “he could be my f*****g slave.” Fyza and Sonia are reportedly of Pakistani descent themselves.

A video showcasing the audio clip went viral on Snapchat. Fyza could be heard using racial slurs towards someone who allegedly spoke inappropriately towards their mother.

Despite the 29-year-old Fyza Ali dealing with immense backlash on social media following the audio leak, she did not apologize for her response. She stood by her actions, and in an Instagram response, stated that people needed to “know both sides” before reacting to the leaked clip.

Since the clip went viral online, many netizens unleashed online hate towards the sisters. Many pointed out that the sisters must be de-platformed.