It may be controversial but it is legal to marry your cousin in the UK.And for British Pakistanis the practise is common with an estimated 55 percent of them doing so.

British Pakistani Girls Marry Cousins to Strengthen Family and Keep Parents Happy

Many of the young British girls faced with the dilemma of whether they should follow family tradition and marry a cousin or tie the knot with a man of their own choice.

Around 60 per cent of women in British-Pakistani community are married to their cousins.

‘Many of them have to listen to their parents as well to keep them happy. So if you don’t listen to your parents they think that you don’t love them.’

In British Pakistani communities, marriage between cousins is designed to strengthen the family and keep wealth intact.

First-cousin marriage has gone on within Pakistani families for generations, with up

to 70 per cent still following the practice today.

But the problem is that babies born in cousin marriages can suffer what are called ‘recessive’ genetic disorders, associated with severe disability and early death.

Many children who die, or whose health is seriously damaged, are born to British-Pakistani families.

There is fresh and growing evidence that marriage between relatives within the Pakistani community may be to blame – in part at least – for a dramatic rise in the number of children with genetic disorders being treated in British hospitals.

The figures show that up to 20 per cent of the children treated for congenital problems in cities such as Sheffield, Glasgow and Birmingham are of Pakistani descent, a figure significantly greater than the background populations, which can be four per cent or lower.

Scientific studies over at least three decades have linked first-cousin unions to an increased risk of genetic disease.