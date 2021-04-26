A Pakistani woman resident of Birmingham, who landed in the UK has spoken out after having to fork out £2,2,50 upon landing.

British-Pakistani Girl Traveled Via Dubai Fined £500 For Not Booking Quarantine Hotel

She was handed a fine of £500 along warning by Border Force and made to take a place at a quarantine-approved hotel as she landed at Heathrow Airport without booking a place in a quarantine hotel.

She told : “I didn’t know what this is all about and I still don’t understand it. I came in from Dubai. I’ve now got a pay £1,750 to stay in a hotel.

“And this letter they’ve given me says I could be fined another £500. I’m trying to work and make a living. It’s a terrible way to treat people.

“The first I realised I was going to be in this trouble was when I got off the plane. Now

I’ve got this nightmare

of being put into a hotel when I’ve actually got a home in Birmingham with my family.”

The Government has struck deals with 16 hotels so far, providing 4,963 rooms, with a further 58,000 rooms currently on stand-by, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

People must quarantine in the hotel room but exceptions allowing them to leave include the need for urgent medical assistance, to exercise or attend the funeral of a close family member.

The regulations state that leaving for these exceptional reasons should only happen if the person “has been given prior permission by a person authorised by the Secretary of State for this purpose”.

Passengers arriving in England face fines of up to £10,000 for failing to quarantine, and those who lie on their passenger locator forms face up to 10 years in jail.

All travellers arriving in the UK must have evidence of a negative test taken within the 72 hours before their departure.