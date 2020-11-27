British woman being forced into marriage against her will was rescued was British High Commission after a mission.

British-Pakistani Girl Escapes Force Marriage in Pakistan By UK Embassy

Saba, 19, from the Midlands, was brought to Pakistan by her parents and was told she could go to university here in Pakistan.

But when she landed in Pakistan she came to know her parents are planning to marry her to a man she didn’t even know. And when she refused, her father physically abused her.

British High Commission which handles around 100 cases a year in Pakistan, and they use the option of rescuing someone where they need to.”

Forced marriage is now a criminal offence in Britain, but that doesn’t stop some parents from taking children they fear are becoming too Westernised back to countries such as Pakistan to marry them without their consent – mostly with their Pakistani cousins.

Team arrived on the spot which Saba has given them, which she pinpoint her location using her text messages via smartphone.

The local police with British High Commission team was told exactly what is going on – forced marriage is against the law in Pakistan too but is rarely prosecuted and sometimes officers have tipped off families.

A man there denies all knowledge of her, but it turns out later her uncle lives on the street.

Team track her down to a large house in a middle-class neighbourhood, where officials find Saba with her parents.

A female member of team insists on seeing Sana alone, although her father

objects.

“We have some welfare concerns about her,” she tells him. “And we need to make sure that she is not under any kind of pressure.”

Once alone, Saba tells she wants to leave, and her father is told she has asked for help they will not refuse her.

Saba’s father was firmly asked : “To handover her passport, it says on the front page that it belongs to the British government.”

But instead Saba’s father made a phone call, the team know they have to get Sana out quickly. A phone call means more relatives are on their way – things could soon turn nasty.

The team has decided to go without the passport and, within a minute, the convoy is on the move and head quickly out of town.

Saba is taken away from home into the cars outside, which were positioned ready for a quick getaway.

After five hours drive, Saba was in a woman’s refuge in Islamabad, where she had to stay until a new passport and a flight was arranged.

After being rescued Saba confides that she considered suicide rather than submit to a forced marriage.

She says: “I thought the easiest way out was death, as hard as that is… or get the embassy to help.”

Saba told , my father could be arrested, he knows that, But over here he took advantage, he’s been very abusive.”

Saba who is now back in Britain starting a new life after cut herself off from her family to avoid a forced marriage.

Although she misses her mother, she has no regrets about her father.