British-Pakistani Girl Attacks Own Granny in Street After She Called Her ‘Club Dancer’

A British Pakistani woman, assaulted her own 80 years old grandmother, who was making her way to the Mosque.

Young grand daughter in her mid 20s was following her gran, appeared from a street, ran afterwards her gran and pushed her hard against the wall and knocked her to the floor.

The elderly victim got to her feet and approached young woman who again pushed her to the floor and then granddaughter got away after assaulting her.

The elderly lady is also said to be assaulted, by her son, son-in-law then by her grand daughter. The court was told the incident came against a background of a family feud.

Granddaughter who works as a sales advisor, told her grandma had called her a ‘bad names “dancer” and then said she would get her sons (the younger woman’s uncles) to ‘teach her a lesson’ her.

She claimed, she had received information that her uncles

were on their way to detain her brother, who was at mosque, and she was on the way to the mosque to warn him but met her grandma on the way.

Elderly lady claimed she heard her granddaughter using “filthy” language and called her a ‘bad words’.

What happened next was caught on CCTV which was shown to the court. younger woman was seen running after her grandma and pushed her violently before walking off. The older woman got to her feet and went after her and was pushed to the ground again, before other women in the street came out to stop them from fighting.

The victim said she suffered cuts to her hands and legs and her nose was injured and bleeding. She said she was in a lot of pain.

Younger woman pleaded guilty to assaulting granmaa, was made subject to a community order for 12 months with 200 hours unpaid work and was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to her grandmother, £85 costs and £90 victim surcharge.