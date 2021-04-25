British-Pakistani Family Pays £2400 Twice After Quarantine Hotel Booked Via CTM

Many British Pakistanis are facing genuine difficulties on their arrival at Heathrow airport.

Pakistani Family Pays £2400 Twice After Quarantine Hotel Booked Via CTM

At Quarantine hotels which charges £1750 per person for 10 days, many Pakistanis have complaint that they lack of facilities.

In small room a who family is kept and has “insufficient food and insufficient chairs to sit on”.

Dietary needs as Muslims are not being addressed especially in holy month of Ramadan.

Here is the another British Pakistan from Peterborough who traveled from Islamabad to Heathrow tells about his experience.

I am Zulfikar Hussain , I was flying on 15 April with British airways I booked hotel paid £2400 and got confirmation from ctm but my flight was cancelled

15 I wrote email to ctm that I will be there on 16 because 15 April

Flight has been cancelled as they were not avail on phone I was waiting for 2 hours but no one answered my call so email was the only option and when

on 16 April I reach at airport they send me on bus to hotel.

Hotel Radison Blu said there is no booking on my name as the cancelled my booking they said you have 2 options ring ctm and they will sort out or book again.

I was travelling with my wife and 2 kids less then 4 I try to ring them they did not answer my call after that I paid again £2400 and they send me confirmation of another Hotel Lenardo.

I request them to give me family room but they gave me 1 small bedroom that’s not enough for us and I request to hotel management they said we can not change your room you need to contact with ctm as they booked this for you.

Now I am trying my best to call to ctm for my refund as I paid £2400 twice but no one answering and no one even give reply on email I will wait for 2 days then I will ring to bbc.