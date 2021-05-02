British-Pakistani Dr Kamal Munir appointed as Pro VC of Cambridge University

A British-Pakistani Dr Kamal Munir has been appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor (University Community and Engagement) of Cambridge University for a first term of three years with effect from 1 October 2021.

On his appointment, Dr Kamal Munir said, “I am overwhelmed by all the messages of support and love that so many of you have sent from around the world. I look forward to your support in making Cambridge a more dynamic, progressive and supportive place for all as well as a catalyst for wider change.”

Dr Munir is a Reader in Strategy and Policy at the Judge Business School, and is Academic Director at the Centre for Strategic Philanthropy. He is a University Race and Inclusion Champion, and is a Fellow of Homerton College.

The TV channel reported that Dr Munir focuses on Islamic Financial system and has been associated with Cambridge for the last 20 years He contributed articles for the Financial Times, The Guardian, Tribune, DAWN and World Business magazine and several others newspapers.

Cambridge University wrote, “In his role as Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Dr Munir will provide leadership on matters relating to the University’s community, with an emphasis on staff and public engagement.”

These areas of responsibility have increased significantly in recent

years and are a priority area for the University.

Dr Munir’s new role takes over from Professor Eilis Ferran, who will complete her term in office as Pro‑Vice‑Chancellor for Institutional and International Relations at the end of this academic year.

The international portfolio will be combined with the Pro‑Vice‑Chancellor (Research) role, since there are important synergies between the University’s international and research activities.

Dr Munir will lead the development and implementation of strategy and policy relating to all staff (academic and professional services). Building on the foundations put down during Professor Ferran’s tenure, he will have a focus on equality and diversity.

The University’s aim is to stand out among its international peers for the excellence of its practice in this area.

Dr Munir will also further develop the University’s considerable collections both as an important teaching and research resource, and in public engagement with those outside the University community: locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

The Cambridge University in a statement issued said, “There are five Pro-Vice-Chancellors, whose roles provide academic leadership to the University and support the Vice-Chancellor. They work as a team with the Heads of the Schools, the Registrary, the Chief Financial Officer and other senior colleagues, to ensure that the University maintains and enhances its contribution to society and its global academic standing.”