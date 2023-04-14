A British couple died in a car crash along with their two children in Pakistan when their car had an accident in Liaquatpur.

British-Pakistani Couple, Their 2 Children Died in Car Crash in Pakistan

Doctor Muhammad Mudassir and his wife Doctor Fatima were on trip to Pakistan but were killed in accident when their car crashed in Liaquatpur area of Pakistan.

May Allah SWT grant them the highest place in jannat ul firdous ameen.



In 2019 Nasir Shah his wife Nazneen died in Germany when their BMW hire car hit a speeding Mercedes.

Nasir Shah and his wife Nazneen Gull were killed when their BMW estate hire car hit a speeding Mercedes that was travelling in the opposite direction at around 2.30am on a motorway in Gerany.

The pair from New Bedford Road, Luton were travelling with two friends from Pakistan, Raja Fakhar Abbas and his wife, who were also killed.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered life-threatening

injuries, but survived.

An inquest into the death of Mr Shah, 51, and Mrs Gull, 48, in Ampthill today heard the four had left Luton in the BMW estate at around 1pm on May 1, 2018.

They were set to attend the wedding near Lake Constance on the German, Swiss and Austrian border and arrived by ferry at Calais at around 7.30pm.

Bedfordshire Senior Coroner Emma Whitting said that Mr Shah, who worked as a taxi driver, was driving the BMW and his wife was the front seat passenger.

Their two friends were in the rear seats.

German accident investigators said the speed limit on the road was 70 kilometres per, hour but the French-registered Mercedes was being driven at between 105 and 120 kilometres per hour.

In a report, the investigators said the BMW had been on the road for 12 and a half hours and fatigue, night time driving and the fact that Mr Shah would normally drive on the left played a part in the accident.