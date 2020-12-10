The authorities at Islamabad International Airport foiled an attempt by two positive passengers to travel to the UK on Wednesday.

British-Pakistani Couple Tested Positive Boarded British Airways Flight at Islamabad

Dodging the health and other relevant officials, the couple, Mushtaq Khan and Aksar Begum, were succeeded in reaching the plane.

British Airways released boarding cards to the two passengers though they did not have the test report.

After learning about their health status, the airline officials with the help of the FIA got the passengers off the plane.

The couple caused reckless endangerment after they boarded a flight despite knowing that they had tested positive.

It was also learnt that the couple also tried to travel by Qatar Airways

a few days ago. Qatar Airways refuses to issue boarding cards to positive passengers.

The couple, however, ignored the instructions and boarded a British Airways flight to UK, “placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death,”

Though FIA let both the patients go home, the CAA has initiated an inquiry into how both the passengers boarded the plane, sources said.

In another development Authorities at Islamaba International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of heroin abroad.

According to details, the personnel of Airport Security Force (ASF) arrested driver of a car at the airport and recovered over 21 kilograms of heroin hidden in six packets worth millions of rupees.

The ASF jawans handed over the driver, Muhammad Amin, to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).