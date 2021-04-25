British-Pakistani Boxer Amir Khan Flaunts His Wealth in Dubai Despite Crisis

The British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan is no stranger to Dubai, but it now looks like he is putting down more permanent roots in the emirate.

The two-time world boxing champion has bought a holiday home in the UAE, he revealed on Instagram on Sunday.

“Bought a dream car and holiday home in Dubai for my family and I. God has been kind. Sixteen years in the sport. Hard work [and] dedication pays off.”

He also posted a photo with his Porsche 911, writing: “Work hard and enjoy the rest of your life.”

The property is located in District One, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, according to Khan’s tag on Instagram. He had previously posted a photo from outside the property in December.

Villas in the new development are currently listed on Property Finder between Dh7.6 million and Dh85.5m; they range from four to six bedrooms with Mediterranean, contemporary and Arabian-style builds.

Mohammed Bin Rashid City is located between Al Khail Road and Meydan Racecourse. It is a 10-minute drive to The Dubai Mall, 14-minute drive to Dubai

International Airport and 18 minutes from Dubai Marina.

Other listed properties of this style in District One come with four en suite bedrooms, a private pool, formal and informal living areas, a study and staff facilities. The listed price is about Dh10.5m.

In September 2018, Khan announced he was moving to the UAE.

“I’ve tried to keep it a secret, but I thought it would be a good change. I’ll still be going back and forth between Bolton and Dubai, but I want to do a lot more in Dubai,” he said at the OJ Lifestyle brand launch.

“Maybe one day we could have a boxing arena in the Coca-Cola Arena. Moving here is definitely a challenge, but also an opportunity to open more doors for boxing in Dubai.”

In December, Khan attended the 2020 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Earlier in the year, he was in the city to celebrate his wife Faryal Makhdoom’s birthday.

At the time, the pair were spotted at Marbaiya Restaurant and Cafe in Dubai Marina. Khan also shared a picture with his 1.3 million Instagram followers of himself relaxing at Jumeirah Al Naseem, with Burj Al Arab in the background.