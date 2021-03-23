Pakistani-origin Riz Ahmed’s family has reacted to the actor’s historic Oscar nod in the most desi fashion ever.

British-Pakistani Actor Riz Ahmed Shares Family’s Reaction to Oscar Nomination

In a social media post, Riz Ahmed revealed that his cousin was unaware of what the Oscars were and was unable to understand why his nomination was such a big deal.

“My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were,” wrote Riz on social media. “‘Why all the gas? I won [the] Best Client Engagement Award for the financial quarter’.”

“Other cousin steps in ‘Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.’ Thanks, boss,” added the actor.

Ahmed bagged the nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Sound of Metal, making him the first Muslim and Pakistani actor to get the nod in the category.

Riz who earned the nomination for his role in “Sound of Metal”, became the first Muslim and Pakistani nominated for the Oscar for lead actor.

Mahershala Ali previously became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar, winning in the Best Supporting Actor category for Moonlight in 2017 and for Green Book in 2019.