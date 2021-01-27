A video of man removing political and religious posters from a wall in Chowk Shaheedan was allegedly arrested under ‘blasphemy’ act as he removed and threw a Milad (relegious) poster on ground.

British National Humayoon Pasha Removed Posters in Mirpur, Beaten in Jail

In video a man named Humayoon Pasha a resident of Stoke-on-Trent is seen removing the posters pasted on wall in Chowk Shaheedan, when he was confronted by a traffic police warden for disrespecting Prophet (PBHU) as the name was written on poster.

Following the confrontation Mirpur police arrested Humayoon Pasha and sent

him in jail as per 16 MPO act.

At the time of his arrest when Humayoon Pasha was being taken to jail in police van, he was beaten by a local man in presence of police for disrespecting Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Later it was reported, Humayoon Pasha was beaten black and blue by jail inmates in Mirpur Central Jail.

Humayoon Pasha who is also active on social media (on his facebook profile ) criticizing the government and local authorities for bad governance from last few years after he return from UK and permanently settled in his home town in Mirpur.