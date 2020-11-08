British National Beaten Black and Blue by His Real Uncle in Chakswari

British national Wasim Malik beaten black and blue by his real uncle in Theekrain area of Chakwari, Mirpur AJK.

Waseem Malik and younger brother Waqar Malik had long lasting dispute including land and marriage proposals, with the uncles Munshi Gujjar and Ghulam Hussain Gujjar.

Waseem Malik was beaten just a day before he had to fly to back to UK. Ghulam Hussain along with his nephews, attacked Waseem while he was on way back from Barbershop.

Waseem Malik was

left unconscious on the road side, later locals informed police, who took Waseem to hospital and registered FIR against the accused.

Younger brother of victim, Waqar Malik told that both the arms and a leg of Waseem is fractured.

Waseem further said, his uncle Munshi Gujjar is the main culprit behind this attack, but police only arrested Ghulam Hussain. He demanded to arrest Munshi Gujjar nominate him in the FIR.

In past many incident happened where British citizens choose Pakistan to settle their family disputes, attack their opponents.

Strict actions need to be taken against all the culprits.

