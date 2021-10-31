A mother of three children approached the Supreme Court on Saturday with a plea to suspend the life sentence awarded to her in a narcotics case.

British Mum of 3 Asks Pakistan’s Top Court to Suspend Life Sentence in 63KG Drugs Case

Khadija Shah, a British citizen of Pakistan origin, through her counsel Barrister Raheel Kamran Sheikh also requested the court to declare as void and of no legal effect Section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substance Act, 1997 (CNSA) for being violative of Articles 9, 10A, 14 and 25 of the Constitution.

Ms Shah has already instituted a jail petition before the apex court which is pending adjudication since no date of hearing has been fixed so far.

The Special Court (Control of Narcotic Substances), Rawalpindi, had awarded life sentence to Ms Shah on March 18, 2014, which was later upheld by the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi bench.

Petitioner argues that trial court’s judgement was erroneous in law and on facts

An FIR No. 16 of 2012 was registered against her under Section 9(c) of CNSA at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station, Rawalpindi, after which the trial court framed a charge under Section 9(c) of CNSA. She was apprehended by ANF personnel at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, when she came to board flight No PK-791 for Birmingham (UK). Heroin weighing 63.5kg was recovered from her luggage.

A mother of two young children, she was 25 years old at the time of her arrest. She gave birth to a third child in prison during her trial. The trial court awarded her life imprisonment and a fine of Rs300,000 under Section 9(c) of CNSA and

on default of payment of fine, she was to undergo further simple imprisonment for one year and six months.

The petition argued that being British citizens, the children have been taken to the UK and were in the guardianship of their maternal grandmother, a 65-year-old lady suffering from ischemic heart disease, arthritis and joint pain.

It said the judgements of the trial court as well as the high court are unsustainable in law and the conviction as well as sentence awarded to the petitioner are not in accordance with the principles of law governing safe administration of justice in criminal cases, and therefore, liable to be reversed.

The petition argued that Section 9(c) of CNSA was discriminatory, since for the purpose of sentencing, the same fails to reasonably classify between different categories of offenders charged with offences specified in Sections 6, 7, or 8. Likewise, it said, the distinction is drawn between kingpins and mere carriers, habitual offenders and first-timers, the able-bodied and the ailing, hardened criminals and vulnerable actors, as also the offenders having no social ties and those who have dependents to take care of etc.

The strict prescription of death or mandatory imprisonment for life within Section 9(c) amounts to legislative judgement and a usurpation of the judicial function vis-à-vis sentencing discretion of a judge, the petition contended, adding that on one hand it is violative of the doctrine of separation of powers, which serves as the bedrock of our constitutional scheme, and on the other hand, undermines the fundamental right to a fair trial, embodied within Article 10A of the Constitution, which ought to equally apply to a determination of appropriate sentence by an independent and impartial court, through fair and due process of law.