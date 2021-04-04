British MP says Inclusion of Pakistan in Red List, A ‘Political Move Than Scientific’

A British Labour MP has criticised the UK government’s decision to curtail travel from Pakistan in view of cases, dubbing the move “consciously and knowingly discriminatory”.

Bradford West MP Naz Shah wrote a letter to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, asking for an explanation about why Pakistan was added to the ‘red list’ when it has “substantially lower cases” as compared to France, India and Germany.

“What scientific data is any decision being led by?” she wrote, noting that France, Germany and India had 403, 137 and 24 per 100,000 persons, respectively, whereas Pakistan had 13.

She pointed out that the South African variant was not a concern in Pakistan whereas “it is in France”. “This begs the question why hasn’t the government extended the red list to France, Germany and India”.

Her letter came after the UK said Pakistan was on the list of countries from where travelers would have to pay to quaran-tine in a government-approved hotel effective April 9.

Passengers from Pakistan will be

denied entry to the UK unless they are British or Irish nationals or have residency rights. The cost for one adult in a hotel room for 10 days is £1,750, which does not include the mandatory £210 each passenger has to pay for testing in this period.

MP Shah said the decision to include Pakistan in the ‘red list’ led her to conclude that the government did not have a coherent strategy to deal with the list and that it was applying its decisions by “politics not data”.

“It is knowingly and consciously discriminating against Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora community,” she wrote, asking for a clarification and answers to her questions.

Federal minister and NCOC head Asad Umar tweeted Ms Shah’s letter and said the UK’s decision raised an important question. “Every country has a right to take decisions to safeguard the health of their citizens.

Ms Shah is a British politician of Pakistani descent who was elected in May 2015 from Bradford, a district that has a 20 per cent Pakistan-origin population. In July 2018, she was appointed Shadow Minister of State for Women and Equalities.