British minister under heavy criticism for targeting Pakistani men

Political analysts and children’s groups have criticised British Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments that British-Pakistani males “see women in a demeaned, illegitimate way” as “inflammatory” and comparable to starting “race wars.”

When discussing strategies to combat child assault in a Sky News interview, Ms. Braverman drew criticism for referring to “the predominance of British-Pakistani males who have cultural views absolutely at war with British values.”

The crackdown on grooming gangs is likely to challenge “political correctness,” according to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is also set to announce new initiatives to

address assault of youngsters.

The British government promised to support police forces’ investigations into allegations of child abuse with the help of knowledgeable specialised officers and National Crime Agency personnel.

Ms. Braverman’s remarks came under heavy fire by many political analysts.

British-American political analyst Mehdi Hasan tweeted, “Despite heavy competition, and despite her own ethnicity, Suella Braverman may be the most bigoted, cynical, and dangerous politician to emerge from the modern UK Conservative Party in many decades. This is vile and dishonest stuff.”

Former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal tweeted “Suella Braverman knows that 84% of child offenders are white British, but chooses to focus on those who are not.”