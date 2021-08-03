Foreign investors from the United Kingdom (UK) repatriated the highest profits worth $546 million to their headquarters from Pakistan during the outgoing financial year 2020-21.

British Investors Are The Top Profit Makers in Pakistan

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the profit repatriation made by foreign investors and multinational companies surged 93 percent higher than the profit repatriation of the previous year.

Currently, more than 120 British firms are operating and investing in Pakistan. The major UK businesses succeeding in Pakistan include the Mott MacDonald infrastructure development (which played an integral role in the development of the new Islamabad airport); Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser in the consumer goods sector; Standard Chartered and United Bank Limited (UBL) in banking; Oxford University Press in education, GlaxoSmithKline in pharmaceuticals; Shell in oil and gas; and the UK brands Debenhams, Toni and Guy, and Monsoon and Accessorize.

On the other hand, the inflows from the UK during the

period had stood at $515 million, according to the SBP’s data.

Foreign companies and investors from the United States of America made the second-highest profit repatriation, which had stood at $270 million by the end of FY21.

Foreign investors had repatriated $1.622 billion on account of profit and dividends during the last financial year 2020-21.

With improved economic activities, the repatriation of profit and dividends by foreign investors had risen by 20 percent during July-June FY21. The higher outflow of profit and dividend also reflects that foreign investors are getting better margins of their investments in Pakistan.

An amount of $234 million was repatriated from communication, $136 million from transport, and $134 million from chemicals.

On a Month-on-Month basis, foreign investors had repatriated $126 million, including $108 million of FDI returns and $17.7 million of returns on portfolio investments in June 2021.

Pakistan has allowed a 100 percent transfer of profit and dividend for foreign investors to attract foreign investment in the country.