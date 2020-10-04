British Govt Says Won’t Help Pakistan In Execution Of Nawaz’s Arrest Warrants

The British government has refused to help the Pakistan High Commission to execute non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in self-imposed exile in London since last year.

The News reported that the British government told the Pakistani officials that it would not get involved in the matter.

“Five attempts have been made so far to get the arrest warrants signed and delivered at the Avenfield flats, but there has been no success as neither Nawaz Sharif nor any member of the Sharif family has signed the official papers,” the newspaper quoted sources as saying.

Pakistani diplomats also asked the British government through the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) to help execute the arrest warrants, but the British government plainly refused by informing the Pakistani officials that the UK government will not interfere in Pakistan’s internal political matters, it was reported.

The PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender earlier this month and has previously also refused to receive the arrest warrants issued in his name and delivered at the Park Lane address.

Protest outside residence

At least two dozen protesters held a demonstration outside former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on Sunday and yelled slogans against him.

Dawn reported that over 20 men with their faces covered in masks and hoods gathered on Dunraven. They were chanting ‘go Nawaz go’ slogans and also held placards with the words “We stand with Pak Army” printed on them.

According to the newspaper, the protesters also ‘hurled abuses and swear words

in Punjabi’. “By the time the police vehicle arrived, the crowd had dispersed, leaving behind their posters,” said the news report. The protesters did not belong to any political party, a Pakistan journalist based in the UK tweeted

Meanwhile, it is being reported that the London police have also started a probe over security threats to the Sharif family.

In Dec 2019, Nawaz Sharif’s house in London was attacked at night by protesters. Videos doing the rounds on social media showed a crowd of people gathered outside Avenfield House near Hyde Park in London. The crowd chanted slogans against the former prime minister while some people attempted to kick the gates.

Nawaz’s APC address

This protest came after Nawaz Sharif, after staying silent for over a year, addressed a multi-party moot organised by the Pakistan People’s Party last week. In the speech, the former premier did not hold back and criticised state institutions for imposing a ‘selected’ and ‘inexperienced’ setup, responsible for the woes that the country is currently facing.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was facing all these problems today because of the elements who ‘stole people’s mandate by putting in incompetent people in power’.

“This is a violation of the Constitution. Has anyone given a thought to what a grave crime it is to steal the people’s mandate,” he questioned.

“Can I ask why the Results Transmission System (RTS) was closed for hours during the election, why polling agents were thrown out during counting? Why was dhandli done, on whose directives and why? The secretary of the Election Commission should answer and all those responsible will have to answer,” he said.