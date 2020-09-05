British Govt Imposed Fine of £2Million on Altaf Hussain Over Tax Evasion for 20 Years

The British government has imposed a fine of £2 million on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain over tax evasion for at least 20 years.

Geo News reported the MQM founder is facing a tax probe over his income that runs into millions of pounds. “The tax investigation is based on income, payments, assets accumulation and National Insurance contributions which were never paid between 1995 and 2015”, it reported.

The investigation also takes his monthly expenditure into account. At present, the MQM founder lives in his Edgware house with three full-time bodyguards, two maids, a driver, and a cook. “His house expenditure alone and settlement payment to his former wife Fiza Gabol

and daughter Afzaa is estimated to be around £50,000 per month,” the newspaper reported.

The amount doesn’t include the money required to run the party’s international secretariat in London that had employed 20 people at one point.

“At its peak, nearly 20 people were on the payroll of the party and it is understood that the recipients were getting cash in hand as many of them also received government benefits for living and income,” the media outlet claimed.

Geo reported that the MQM founder has contested the decision, saying he was not obliged to pay income tax to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) because he was never employed. According to Altaf, he has been living off donations given by loyalists and as head of a political party, he was entrusted to use those funds to maintain his lifestyle.