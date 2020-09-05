British Govt Imposed Fine of £2Million on Altaf Hussain Over Tax Evasion for 20 Years

Posted on by

The British government has imposed a fine of £2 million on Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain over tax evasion for at least 20 years.

British Govt Imposed Fine of £2Million on Altaf Hussain Over Tax Evasion for 20 Years
British Govt Imposed Fine of £2Million on Altaf Hussain Over Tax Evasion for 20 Years

Geo News reported the MQM founder is facing a tax probe over his income that runs into millions of pounds. “The tax investigation is based on income, payments, assets accumulation and National Insurance contributions which were never paid between 1995 and 2015”, it reported.

The investigation also takes his monthly expenditure into account. At present, the MQM founder lives in his Edgware house with three full-time bodyguards, two maids, a driver, and a cook. “His house expenditure alone and settlement payment to his former wife Fiza Gabol

and daughter Afzaa is estimated to be around £50,000 per month,” the newspaper reported.

The amount doesn’t include the money required to run the party’s international secretariat in London that had employed 20 people at one point.

“At its peak, nearly 20 people were on the payroll of the party and it is understood that the recipients were getting cash in hand as many of them also received government benefits for living and income,” the media outlet claimed.

Geo reported that the MQM founder has contested the decision, saying he was not obliged to pay income tax to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) because he was never employed. According to Altaf, he has been living off donations given by loyalists and as head of a political party, he was entrusted to use those funds to maintain his lifestyle.

Recent Posts From Google

  1. Zahid Younis, 36, Jailed for life for killing and Freezing 2 innocent Women in Canning Town
    Posted on by
  2. Deaf, Mute Girl Turn Out to Be ‘Assassin’, Killed her Mum To Marry Her Lover in Lahore
    Posted on by
  3. British Govt Imposed Fine of £2Million on Altaf Hussain Over Tax Evasion for 20 Years
    Posted on by
  4. PM Farooq Haider Announces To Reopen Educational Institutes in Azad Kashmir
    Posted on by
  5. Esra Bilgic Gives Shut Up Call To Pakistani Fans For Moral Policing and Shaming Her on Attire Choice
    Posted on by