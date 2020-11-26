British Girl Came to Lahore to Marry Her 20 Years Old Lover

A British woman came all they from United Kingdom to Pakistan to marry her 20 years old lover in Lahore.

Bother girl and boy met online while they were take some online courses and fell in love.

British woman came to Pakistan changed her religion to Islam and changed her name as well to marry her lover.

The number of woman falling in love with Pakistani men on internet and arriving in the country to live with them has risen in the recent past. Last year, several such cases were reported in the local media.

Two women from the United States and one each from Germany and India had tied the knot with Pakistani men last year.

Maria Angelo, 21, traveled all the way from the US to meet the love of her life, Mohsin Ali, in Lahore while 41-year-old Helena tied the knot with her 21-year-old lover from Sialkot in November.

Helena

fell in love with Kashif on the social media and decided to tie the knot with the young man in Pakistan.

But in another case, an Indonesian woman left Pakistan on Wednesday after being cheated by a Pakistani man, who promised her a ‘bright future’ in the country on a popular social networking website.

Murnianingsih Nannag Syarif, 37, had arrived in Lahore on May 13 to marry a Bahawalpur man she fell in love with on Facebook.

The said person did not take her to his native town and tied the knot with her in the provincial capital of Punjab.

However, he parted ways with the woman only after a few days into the marriage on flimsy grounds citing ‘domestic liabilities’.

Syairf was left alone at the Lahore airport with all her money also taken away by her Pakistani husband.

She spent three days in the waiting area of the airport, crying and cursing her ‘lover’.

After receiving money transferred by her family in Indonesia, Syarif bought the ticket and left for her country.