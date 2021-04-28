British families given ‘inadequate’ food that does not comply with religious beliefs, forced to sleep on dirty bed linen and deprived of fresh air in potential breach of human rights, lawyers say.

British Families Given Burnt Pizzas, Pork Burgers, Insects in Food in Quarantine Hotels

Passengers staying in hotel told the the conditions in the hotels they had seen were morally reprehensible and plainly unlawful, especially considering the fees.

British-Pakistani Man from Wakefield who is staying in Reading hotel, says he was given left over food top open his fast and a burnt pizza.

He further alleged that Muslim guests at hotel are not getting food on time to open fast or at sehri time.

Another British-Pakistani family, who had to pay £4,025 for the hotel, said they had been served bacon and pork burgers which they cannot eat due to their Islamic beliefs, and other food that was “stale and rock hard”.

Naheeda Khan, 47, the mother, said the experience had been a “nightmare”, adding: “The food has been terrible. It arrives

cold and is really tasteless – hardly eatable. They have given us pork burgers and paninis which we cannot eat because we are Muslim. The kids have just been eating cereal and crisps.

A British-Bangladeshi father and his two young children have been in quarantine at Crown Plaza hotel near Heathrow since 14 April, where they have been given food with insects in it.

Shaiful Azam, 39, and his eldest sons, aged nine and seven, returned from Bangladesh last week after discovering it had been placed on the red list.

On arrival to the hotel Mr Azam said he and his sons were hungry and tired but were not provided with food for three hours, at which point it was around 9.30pm, and he said the food was “terrible”.

Mr Azam, who is observing Ramadan, was provided with dates to break his fast in the evening and discovered an insect in one of them.

The following day, Mr Azam’s youngest son became ill with diarrhoea and constant vomiting which lasted several days, during which he was prevented from getting fresh air.