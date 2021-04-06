British Expats Are Being Denied of Bank Accounts, Jobs in Europe After Brexit

Britons in Europe are being denied access to bank accounts, jobs, healthcare and university places due to post-Brexit red tape – even though access to those services is guaranteed under the withdrawal agreement.

Those living in Spain, Italy and France say they have been hit by new rules which are poorly understood by local officials who are now demanding they produce documents which are difficult or impossible for them to obtain.

One expat living in Spain told people applying for new TIE residency cards are having to wait seven months to get one. While stuck in the queue, they are told the application forms can be used in place of the card itself.

But in one case, a bank refused to let a newly-arrived Briton open an account using the application form – meaning he was unable to get a phone contract or rent a property.

The source added that many Britons are also experiencing problems at the UK border while trying to depart for Spain because British guards do not recognise the new residency applications and are refusing to accept them as proof.

Another Briton who owns a villa in Alicante has revealed how her post-Brexit dreams have been dashed by chaotic travel restrictions during the crisis.

Marilyn Smyth, from Epping Forest, had hoped to start spending around half of the year in the villa she bought with

her husband on the Costa Blanca town of Benitachell.

The dispute resolution consultant said that she hoped Spain and Britain would have negotiated travel arrangements for their citizens living abroad, but that visits are now only permitted for up to 90 days in every 180 day period.

A similar situation is also playing out in Portugal, a source there told MailOnline, with those arriving in 2020 allowed to apply for residence permits as if they still held an EU passport under the terms of the withdrawal agreement – but authorities have yet to send the documents out.

In Italy, retired British QC Jeremy Morgan explained how expats there are sometimes being asked to provide a document commonly issued to third-country migrants to access basic services – but cannot get hold of the document because, under the terms of the withdrawal agreement, they do not qualify.

And in France, Britons have been denied access to healthcare, universities, and jobs because of bureaucratic issues, according to Brian Jones who is the administrator of citizens’ rights group Brexpats – Hear Our Voice.

Under the agreement, Britons who are not resident in an EU country or hold an EU passport had until March 31 to apply for residency – or else face being kicked out of the country where they are staying.

From April 1, those without residency are only allowed to remain in the country for 90 days out of every 180, and must return home in the interim.