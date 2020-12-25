British Doctor Laeek Khan Duped To Buy ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ But Lost 2.5 Crores

Two men said to be ‘tantriks’ have cheated a London-returned doctor Dr. Laeek Khan of Rs 2.5 crores by selling him ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’ promising it would make him a millionaire.

British Doctor Laeek Khan Duped To Buy ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’, Lost 2.5 Crores

The incident took place in the Khairnagar area under Brahmpuri police station of Meerut city. The two men duped London-returned Dr. Laeek Khan, posing as tantriks. The incident came into limelight when Doctor Khan, approached the police to complain against the cheats.

The victim in his statement mentioned the name of a man called Islamuddin who in the guise of a tantrik met him at one of his patient’s home. It was during one such meeting that

he claimed to possess magical powers and promised to make Dr Khan a millionaire.

The doctor had came in contact with a patient in 2018 and started visiting her frequently for dressing after her surgery.

The tantrik and his friend would make the doctor see a ‘jinn’ appearing from the lamp but would not allow him to take it home saying that touching it would be ominous for him.

He said the accused collected a total of Rs 2.5 crore in installments from him. However, later, the doctor realized that ‘jinn’ he was seeing was the husband of the woman, identified as Sameena.

Realizing that he was being cheated, the doctor approached the police who arrested two men, Islamuddin and his friend Anees, while search is on for the woman.