The British consul-general to Jeddah has embraced Islam and changed his name to Seif Usher.

British Consul General in Saudi Arabia converts to Islam

The diplomat revealed the news on Twitter earlier this week. A picture of Usher standing in the courtyard of Masjid Al Nabawi in Madinah has been doing rounds of social media. In a tweet, the consul-general said: “I am very happy to return to my favorite city – Madina – and perform the Fajr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque.”

Usher said that he’s looking forward to the return of British Muslims to Madinah. “There were over 100,000 visitors each year . I am sure that this number will increase as the wonderful development of facilities and infrastructure continues in the Kingdom.”

Messages of appreciation and felicitation have been pouring in for the British Consul General on social media. Muslims are praying for him and wishing him good fortune. He also expressed gratitude over receiving warm wishes

on social media from fellow Muslim brothers.

Social media celebrity Mutah Wassin Shabazz Beale, better known as Napoleon, broke the news on Twitter. Mutah is a former member of Tupac’s rap group Outlawz. Beale has since converted to Islam and is now a motivational speaker.

Usher is not the only British diplomat to convert to Islam. Previously, the British ambassador to Saudi Arabia Simon Collis also embraced Islam and even went on to pilgrimage in 2016. “I have converted to Islam after being in Muslim societies for 30 years, and right before getting married to Huda,” he was quoted as saying.

He was pictured in a white robe while performing pilgrimage. He had been based in Saudi Arabia since 2015. Collis had served several Middle Eastern countries including Syria, Iraq, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, and India as well.

He also became the first British ambassador to perform Hajj. Saudi Arabian writer and female activist Fawziah Albakr had first broken the news on social media.