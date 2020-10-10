The National Health Ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for international travellers including British nationals entering Pakistan which include mandatory test.

British Citizens Traveling to Pakistan Required RT-PCR Test from NHS, Valid for 4 Days

According to information the international travellers will be required to provide(RT-PCR) test “that has to be taken within 96 hours of the travel date”.

The people coming from this category B of countries (which lists United Kingdom as well ) would need to get tested and provide a RT-PCR test result before boarding for travel to Pakistan. This test can be taken from NHS or any private lab.

The RT PCR test is required to have been conducted

within a duration of 96 hours prior to the time of departure.

The RT-PCR test needs to be shown at the time of boarding at the port of origin, as well as during the health screening at arrival in Pakistan. T

Secondly, all passengers need to download pass track app, and insert data on the pass track app before landing in Pakistan.

If the passengers by any possibility do not have pass track app, they would need to fill a health declaration form – HDF before landing.

Use PassTrack app mobile app to speed up your arrival process in Pakistan and spend less time with immigration and public health officers.

Submit your information easily and securely using the app within 48 hours before arriving in Pakistan.