British Citizen Shot Dead By His Own Brother in in Gujar Khan, Pakistan

Brother killed by his own real bother in Pakistan. Incident happened in Gujjar Khan, where British national Sajid Sharif killed by his brother Khalid Sharif.

Sajid Sharif who arrived in Pakistan on wedding ceremony of his son but was killed by his own brother Khalid.

All the family members were out for an even while Sajid was alone at home, Khalid entered the house on Sandal road, Gujar Khan and shot dead his brother Sajid Sharif.

The victim had arrived from abroad a few days ago. He had come to Pakistan for his

son’s marriage.

Police took immediate action and started formal investigation, later on police took Khalid Sharif in the custody who confessed killing his brother by gun fire on a domestic dispute.



Both brother had some domestic issues which needed to be solved, but Khalid held the grudge against his brother and when he find out Sajid is alone at home he killed him.

Gujar Khan police arrested the accused Khalid Sharif on the information of the incident. The incident was registered in the complaint filed by the victim’s son.