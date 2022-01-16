The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week announced it has taken court orders to seize possession of land measuring 1,125 acres of British Pakistani businessman Nisar Afzal – alleging that he has committed a £50 million mortgage fraud in the United Kingdom.

British-Citizen Nisar Afzal’s Assets Seized in Pakistan After UK Gov Offered 50% to Pak Gov

The NAB authorities have taken action after the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) dropped its investigation and the arrest warrant against Afzal.

NAB has taken seizure orders for assets of Afzal when the requesting agencies (UK’s SFO and NCA) decided to drop the case after nearly 15 years of investigation – after failing to find any evidence that Afzal shifted £25 million corrupt money from the UK to Pakistan.

The NAB has taken the court orders for possession of assets of Nisar Afzal because the NCA had offered to NAB that it could keep 50 per cent of the assets recovered if NAB succeeded in finding assets of Afzal in Pakistan, according to evidence.

The Birmingham mortgage fraud case became one of the biggest cases of its nature in UK history. Nisar Afzal fled to Pakistan in 2006 at the start of the investigations that lasted more than 15 years in both the UK and Pakistan. Afzal maintained he was wrongly framed in the case in a high profile conspiracy and that he would not get justice in the given circumstances.

The NCA offered to NAB that it should seize assets of Afzal, who left for Pakistan in 2006 from UK

and use half of the proceeds of the seized assets to build an anti-corruption centre in Islamabad which could be a landmark demonstrating the joint efforts of NAB and NCA against corruption.

the NCA letter said in reference to Nisar Afzal and added: “It is believed he brought in excess of £25 million of the stolen assets with him. There are extant arrest warrants in the UK.” The NCA then went on to make the extraordinary offer to the NAB, showing its determination to get to Afzal at any cost, including offering an equal share in the recovered assets.

The NCA told NAB it requests assistance with recovering criminal assets held legally in Pakistan. “The UK accepts there is a cost to recording assets held in complex financial structures there, the SFO is agreeable to the Pakistan authorities retaining 50 per cent of the seized assets recovered to cover costs. Of course, should the Pakistan authorities retain such monies evidence of the recovery and provenance of the assets seized just be presented to the SFO.”

The NCA letter said that seizing assets of Afzal would build an exemplary relationship between the two countries. “This represents an excellent opportunity to grow the NCA/NAB relationship and a demonstration of our strategic partnership.”

Afzal’s lawyer said until today no evidence has been produced showing corruption of a rupee by him. He said the NAB was aware that there was no case against Nisar Afzal in the UK anymore but some people within the NAB have seized assets of Nisar Afzal over the lucrative offer NCA had made to NAB.