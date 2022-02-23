British Citizen Looted at Money Changer By Men Disguised a Cops in Pakistan

A Briton who was visiting Pakistan to attend a wedding ceremony was looted at Sea View by robbers disguised as cops.

As per details, an FIR has been registered against the incident in district south in which the complainant said that his son-in-law and his friend, who was visiting Pakistan from the United Kingdom, went to a money changer in Clifton to exchange 1000 British Pounds.

He said that when they were on their way home, they were stopped by a white vehicle by men posing as cops, erecting a barricade, and in the guise of checking, the robbers took the money from them and run away. The police said that they were investigating the case from all angles.

Karachi has seen an increase in incidents of street crime recently with

growing complaints from all segments of society, which have also called out the security administration for its failure to curb such incidents.

Earlier a SHO was removed on Sunday and directives were issued for the permanent deployment of two police mobiles at street crime “hotspots” on Karachi’s main Korangi Causeway.

An alarming rise in street crimes in Karachi has been witnessed as 13 citizens were killed so far during 11,000 reported incidents in just last two month. More than 80 persons got injured for resisting robberies in the port city.

According to the latest statistics, 3,845 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi from January 1 to February 17, 672 motorcycles and 20 cars. The number of vehicles snatched by street criminals was other than the stolen cars and motorcycles.

The development comes after several passengers were robbed during a traffic jam on the route on Saturday night, triggering an outcry on social media.