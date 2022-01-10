Assif Khan, 37, was arrested at Islamabad Airport amid claims he had the drug stashed in his shoe.

British Citizen, Assif Khan Caught Smuggling Heroin Hidden in Shoes in Pakistan

He was attempting to get on an flight from the capital to Heathrow.

Pakistan’s airport security force swooped on the Londoner and handed him over to the anti- narcotics force.

Smuggling more than 1kg of drugs can earn you death by hanging under Pakistan law.

Drug abuse and trafficking of contraband substances which fuels its rise have been a cause of concern for society and law enforcement for a

long time.

While authorities try to foil attempts to smuggle illegal substances in different countries, traffickers have always managed to come up with new methods.

Assif Khan is now facing the death penalty in Pakistan after he was caught trying to sneak in almost 2 kg of heroin out of the country. 37-year-old was arrested when the substance was found stashed in his shoes.

Khan’s plan was to get on a flight from Islamabad to Heathrow, but he was caught by the airport security force before being handed over to the anti-narcotics force. Smuggling more than a kilo of drugs is punishable by death under Pakistani law.