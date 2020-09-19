Abid Manzoor , a British citizen of Pakistani origin, was arrested last year September 3, 2019, at Islamabad International Airport, along with 3 children at Islamabad airport while traveling to Birmingham, after 17 kilograms of heroin recovered from their luggage.

British Citizen, Abid Manzoor, Sentenced to Death for Smuggling Heroin in Pakistan

Abid Manzoor s/o Manzoor Hussain, a resident of Mirpur, who was traveling to Birmingham, United Kingdom on flight number PK 791.

ANF officials recovered around 17.468 kg heroin concealed in four bags comprising of foam spray bottles, cigarettes packets, shampoo bottles, soap packets, chocolates packing, talcum powder, plastics made cricket bats and toffees.

Abid Manzoor was accompanied by wife Amrozia Bibi, daughter Kiran Abid, Sons Fizan Abid, Mohammad Miran and nephew Eshan Farooq.



All of them were arrested and locked up behind bars till further investigation.

In February 20120, A Pakistani court refuses to bail for Abid Manzoor his wife Kiran Abid involved in 17 KG Heroin smugglinng.

Last day Judge Sohial Nasir announced

the verdict in the case and sentenced Abid Manzoor to death, and sentenced his wife Amrozia Bibi for 4 years behind bars.

While sentencing them, Judge Sohial Nasir told the couple, “what kind of parents you are, you did not even thought about the life of your children,?” “I can’t sleep for two days, finding a way out not to sentence the children in the case, but you did not thought for a moment about the children.?”



The court ordered sentence Abid Manzoor to death because he involved in his wife and innocent children for his crime.

Both husband, wife and and children have separate councils in the court. Children had told the court that they have no link with their parents and that they have arrived separate at airport and were traveling separate from their parents.

But the CCTV videos proved all of them arrive at same time from same entrance at airport and were present together at scanning machines. All the children were also sentenced in the case.