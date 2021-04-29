The chief executive of PrettyLittleThing has made donations worth almost £28,000 to charities in India that are battling the country’s crisis.

British Businessman Umar Kamani Donates £28K to Help India Breathe

Umar Kamani, who is also the founder of the online fashion retailer, revealed on Twitter that he donated £10,000 to Give India, while another $25,000 (£17,900) was donated to Help India Breathe.

The news comes as India’s healthcare facilities have become overwhelmed in recent weeks amid skyrocketing cases and deaths, with hospitals overrun and shortages of oxygen, medical supplies and hospital staff.

India reported 379,257 new cases, marking the country’s highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the start of the crisis.

With more than 18 million people across India now infected, several

cities, including New Delhi and Mumbai, have been put under crisis.

Umar Kamani is the eldest son of Mahmud Kamani, the founder and chairman of Boohoo Group and patriarch of the Kamani retail dynasty.

Mahmud’s parents, whose roots can be traced to India, migrated to Manchester from Kenya in the 1960s.

Abdullah Kamani, Mahmud’s father, supported himself by selling handbags after escaping war-torn Kenya in the 1960s to build a new life in the UK.

Abdullah went on to found a wholesale textile business, sourcing and selling garments, mainly from India, and becoming a major supplier for high-street names including New Look and Primark.

His son Mahmud started working on the stall and grew up in the wholesale business, Pinstripe, delivering goods in a van for his father and later by co-founding Boohoo in 2006.