Samia Hussein whose arm and one of her chest were torn off in an explosion is back in Britain and out of police custody.

British Bride Samia Hussein, 25, Who Lost An Arm and One of Her Chest, Back in UK

The 25-year-old from Southall, west London, was injured when coalition forces launched an airstrike on a jihadist weapon store near her home.

Hussein – who was previously held in the Kurdish-run al-Hol prisoner camp in north east Syria – was detained by anti-terror police after she flew into Heathrow Airport using her British passport on February 12.

Her information appeared on a security watch list and she was arrested.

Hussein was held on suspicion of membership of a banned organisation, under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000, Met Police said.

Hussein said she was groomed and radicalised online before she decided to travel to Syria via Turkey.

She said the propaganda videos she watched as a teenager were ‘fantasy’ and it was not worth travelling to the region.

She said there were no guards at the border and it was ‘really easy’.

MI5 officials

visited Hussein’s friends’ homes to warn them about online grooming, but didn’t confiscate any passports, she said.

It comes a year after Hussein’s family said that she was tricked into thinking she’d be helping refugees as they pleaded with the UK Government to bring her home.

The family of Hussein said she was duped to stop studying and go to a camp in 2015 while living in Kenya.

Five years ago, she left the UK to study A-Levels in Nairobi and hoped to head to the capital’s United States International University – Africa to complete a degree.

She disappeared in autumn 2015 and one week later sent a text to her mother, Luul Hussein Tarambi, saying she was being held against her will and needed to get out.

A Met Police spokesperson said: ‘A woman has been arrested at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences.

‘Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command arrested the 25-year-old woman at 22:30hrs after she arrived on an inbound flight on Wednesday, 12 February.

‘She was arrested on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation, under Section 11 of the Terrorism Act 2000. She has been released under investigation.