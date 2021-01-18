The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday responded to an intimidating letter against Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from the British aviation authority over a matter relating to the permission of flights to British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, reported.

British Authorities Warns PIA For Future Operations in Case of Non-Compliance

In last month PIA was warned over ongoing and future operations in UK in case of non-compliance with British Aviation.

In a reply sent to the British aviation’s department for transport, the CAA letter read that the Pakistani authorities have been cooperating with the British airlines despite a ban on PIA for operating flights to the UK.

The Virgin Atlantic was not allowed to operate the flights owing to lack of

facilities provided by the airline, a letter signed by director transport CAA read while responding to British authorities’ reservations over not allowing the airline to operate flights from Manchester to Islamabad.

“The Virgin Atlantic was later allowed to operate the flights from Manchester to Islamabad,” it reminded.

The CAA said that the British airline had sold out its tickets without approval from Pakistan’s aviation authority.

It further said that Pakistan has supported operations of British airlines as it would boost the aviation industry in the country.

“We have given a discount to the British Airways in aeronautical charges,” the letter said while responding to an intimidating correspondence from the British authorities in December 2020 which included warning over ongoing and future operations of PIA in Britain in case of non-compliance.