Weeks after resuming its flight operation to Islamabad, the British Airways has sought Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) permission to restart its flight operation to Lahore. The development came after the airline’s experts visited Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport on Thursday.

British Airways to Start Its Flight Operations from Lahore

The British airline’s flight operations to Pakistan were suspended due to outbreak.

A senior PCAA official has also confirmed the news:

Yes, the British Airways has been seeking permission from PCAA to resume flights to Lahore from the UK as a BA team has visited Allama Iqbal International Airport to review the arrangements made by the airport management.

He added that the number of flights between the UK and Islamabad has also been increased. Now, there will be a total

of five flights from London to Islamabad every week. The flight operations resumed on August 14, following all precautionary measures.

The carrier had sought affirmation from the airport administration about routine cleaning and precautionary measures against current crisis for the security of the crew and passengers.

Lahore and Islamabad Airport authorities are ensuring cleanliness on both the airports on a routine basis, and social distancing is also being observed at both the airports.

In 2008, British Airways suspended its flight operations after the Marriot Hotel bombing. The airline finally resumed flights to Pakistan in 2019. This time, however, the reason for the suspension was the global pandemic.

The British flag carrier started operating three flights a week from London to Islamabad after the approval from the PCAA. The number of flights has now increased to five a week.