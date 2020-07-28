The British Airways has planned to restore Pakistan flights from August after suspension due to current crisis, citing sources.

British Airways to Resume Flights to Pakistan by August

The airlines in a letter penned to the Islamabad airport manager, has sought details of the arrangements before resumption of the flight operation.

The authorities have been asked to give details about cleanness arrangements at the airport and facilities available there to ensure safe landing of the its planes.

“Ensure that fix bridges connected with the planes are safe to use”, the letter read.

British Airways will operate weekly three flights for Islamabad, sources privy to the development said.

It may be mentioned here that after long gap of 10 years, the first flight of British Airways, BAW-261 had landed at Islamabad International Airport from Heathrow, with 240 passengers onboard on June 3, 2019,

