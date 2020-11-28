A British Airways stewardess ‘is offering her services between flights and even offering paying customers the chance to join the Mile Club’.

British Airways Hostess Sells Her Underwear for £25 To Earn Extra Money in Flights

The flight attendant posts saucy pictures on her Facebook page while onboard in her uniform.

Images include her in her underwear, pulling up her skirt, hidden in the galley out of sight of passengers, and one with her legs propped up captioned: ‘Dear passenger, I am your in flight entertainment. What would you like me to do?’

The anonymous flight attendant, told she works for British Airways, earns extra cash by selling her underwear online for £25 a pair, and charges more for one-to-one services.

She said: ‘You will need to pay a securing fee of £50 to meet. Prices vary depending on the

requested meet — no negotiating.

‘If I have booked a hotel for work, the meet will take place there (London).’

And it is not just BA customers she has been engaging with, but also with fellow crew members.

One of her posts, in which she is pictured with a glass of wine between her toes, she claimed she was getting drunk with her pilot ‘so he can do whatever he wants to me’.

The posts have caught the attention of fellow BA members of staff and the airline has now launched an investigation.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: ‘We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims.’

Another member of staff suggested her move to make some extra money may point to a wider issue of cash shortages for airline staff due to crisis.