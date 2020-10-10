The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday allowed the British Airways to operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow.

British Airways Allowed for Direct Flights To Lahore With Condition to Resume PIA Flights in UK

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to British Airways to land at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, according to a notification.

“The approval is stipulated with the condition to review the schedule/slot upon resumption of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operation to the UK,” the notification said.

The aviation authority’s air transportation department has issued a certificate to the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a schedule,

the airline will operate direct flights from Lahore, Pakistan to London Heathrow four days a week. The direct flights from Lahore will start from October 14, 2020.

All flights will be operated by a Boeing 787-8 departing from Heathrow Terminal 5, landing into Lahore’s International Airport, according to British Airways airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that British Airways resumed flight operations to Pakistan in June 2019. Flight operations that were suspended again in August. The airline already flies from Islamabad.

Direct flights are being operated between Islamabad and Heathrow Airport London three times a week, with first British Airways flight landing in the country on August 14 amid extra precautionary measures for the safety of its crew and passenger.