British Airline Captain Mohamed Barakat Allegedly Killed Baby Daughter Sofia And Beat Wife

A British airline captain is accused of killing his baby daughter in a drunken rage by banging her his daughter in a five-star hotel in Kazakhstan.

Airbus 330 pilot Mohamed Barakat, 41, allegedly beat his young wife before fatally injuring his one-year-old child Sofia after an all-night drinking session.

Barakat was detained and charged after his distraught Kazakh wife Madina Abdullayeva, 22, ran into the lobby of Almaty’s five-star Intercontinental Hotel ‘screaming for help’.

He faces up to 20 years in jail for murder but claims the case against him has been ‘fabricated’ by police in Almaty.

Barakat allegedly attacked his daughter after returning to the hotel room from a drinking session at 7am, prompting his wife to call his airline to say he was ‘ill’.

The call to Hong Kong Airlines ‘enraged’ the pilot who began punching his wife, prosecutors claim.

The newly revealed indictment alleges that Barakat repeatedly punched his wife on the head before she escaped into the corridor.

Sofia awoke because of her parents’ fight and the pilot then turned his fury on the one-year-old, a British

citizen, according to a report.

‘He walked to the baby’s cot, took his daughter Sofia in his hands and forcefully hit her.

‘Having made sure Sofia Barakat was not displaying signs of life, he put her on the floor by the entrance door of the hotel room.’

Forensic experts found that the child suffered multiple injuries and had no chance of survival.

Barakat’s family in England claim he has faced ‘injustice, corruption and illegal investigation’ in Kazakhstan.

Barakat’s lawyers will demand that the case be sent back to the state prosecutor for further examination, claiming the police ignored other explanations as to how the child died.

Barakat’s wife is ‘in contact’ with her husband but was earlier banned from seeing him, say sources close to the case.

A legal representative for Madina had earlier said: ‘During the incident she was not in the room.

‘The couple quarrelled and she ran out into the corridor. She does not know whether Mohamed intentionally harmed the child or not.

‘We are waiting for the results of the examination.’

The lawyer said: ‘Madina is in contact with Mohamed and she has no desire to jail him at any price.’