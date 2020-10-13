The billionaire brothers who bought Asda for £ 7 billion faced questions last night over their decision to transfer ownership of the British supermarket to a controversial tax haven.

Britain’s Wealthiest Brothers Transferring Asda to Jersey for Tax Avoidance ?

Jersey an island off the coast of France, falls subject to the British monarchy but retains complete financial and political autonomy.

The island has used its autonomy and singular constitutional relationship with Great Britain to maintain a certain degree of fiscal independence for centuries, and the profit-minded have been exploiting Jersey’s tax laws for almost as long.

Jersey has been used for international smuggling as early as the 17th century.

Wealthy Brits moved or transferred wealth because of the lack of taxes.

Residents of Jersey pay income tax rates of 20%.

Jersey gained reputation in the 1920s, when wealthy Brits began transferring their wealth to the

island, in order to benefit from its lack of wealth and inheritance taxes.

In 1928, the Jersey government introduced an income tax but the island still does not have an inheritance, wealth, corporate, or capital gains tax.

With respect to offshore accounts, no registration of trust accounts is required among the companies that administer individual financial accounts on the island.

Mohsen and Zober Issa’s grocery will be legally controlled by a parent company based in Jersey.

Experts said yesterday that there are many benefits to working from dependency on the Crown, which imposes a zero corporate tax rate.

Issa brothers are being questioned, ‘Why on earth would the parent company of Asda choose not to be incorporated in the UK?

May be, there is a tax regulatory approach in Jersey which, at best, facilitates tax avoidance.

. If that is their intention, then it is a loop hole that HM Revenue & Customs really needs to close.’