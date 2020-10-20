Britain’s Steel Tycoon Spent £50m On Daughter’s Wedding “Owns Only £45 Land”

A steel tycoon who spent £50million on his daughter’s wedding claims he owes a staggering £2.5billion – which would make him Britain’s biggest bankrupt.

Pramod Mittal, 64, who lost his fortune when a financial deal turned sour, claims to have no personal income and just £45 worth of land to his name, near Delhi.

The scion of the ultra-rich Mittal steel dynasty says he owns assets of just £110,000 and wants to agree a deal to pay back his creditors just 0.18p for every pound he owes.

Mr Mittal – whose brother Lakshmi is believed to be worth £7bn – was declared bankrupt this summer, reported The Times.

The businessman set out his financial situation in an individual voluntary arrangement, in which he claims the loans he originally took out have ballooned dozens of times over due to interest payments.

He says he now owes £170m to his 94-year-old father, £1.1m to his wife, Sangeeta, £2.4m to their 30-year-old son Divyesh and another £1.1m to his brother-in-law Amit Lohia, 45.

Mr Mittal said: ‘I have no personal income. My wife is financially independent from me. We have separate bank accounts and I have very limited information regarding her income.’

He estimates his monthly spending at £2,000 to £3,000 and claims his family home belonged to

an offshore company in which he had ‘no financial interest’.

His assets include £7,000 worth of jewellery, several vintage cars and £66,669 worth of shares.

The roots of Pramod’s current troubles date back 14 years, when he agreed to act as a guarantor for the debts of a coke producer in Bosnia known as GIKIL, a partnership between his Isle of Man-registered Global Steel Holdings and the Bosnian state.

In a deal that would prove to be devastating, he and Global Steel Holdings signed an agreement to guarantee GIKIL’s debts.

GIKIL subsequently failed to make repayments to a steel trading firm in London.

In 2013, he spent £50m on his daughter Shristi’s wedding to Dutch-born investment banker Gulraj Behl.

Pramod had already played host to one overblown wedding, for his elder daughter Vartika.

She was married in a lavish ceremony at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul in another three-day affair in 2011, described as being grander than Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton the same year.

The Mittal family fortunes stem from the steel empire founded by their father Mohan in India in the 1950s.

That was £10m more than his older brother Lakshmi had on a ceremony for his own daughter Vanisha at the Palace of Versailles in 2004. .

His Luxembourg-based Arcelor Mittal steel business is valued at just over £9billion on the stock market, making his holding worth more than £3billion.