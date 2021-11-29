A man who is described as Britain’s biggest drug lord was once arrested in his early teens when he fell asleep in a car that he had stolen, he has claimed.

Britain’s Most Notorious Drug Lord, Stephen Mee Tells How He Start at 13

Stephen Mee was an international drug smuggler in the 1980s and 90s, working with English gangster Curtis Warren – who is still in prison – to buy and sell cocaine across Europe.

In one dramatic escapade, the drug dealer escaped to Amsterdam from a prison van on the way to court. In his absence, Stephen was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

While continuing to operate on the run from the authorities in Amsterdam, Stephen claims that he was able to easily turn over “£1million” daily through buying drugs for people.

And, speaking to James English on his Anything Goes podcast, he explained how his criminal career had begun at an early age.

“I went on to stealing cars by the age of 11, 12. By the age of 12 I’d been caught by the police for stealing 13 cars… I fell asleep in one of them and they woke us up,” he recalled.

“I was 13 when I got caught.. We’d been into Moss Side and stolen a car, drove about up to a place in Oldham, and ran out of petrol in the middle of the Moors.”

Expecting to

be escorted to a police station, Stephen described his surprise at then being taken by a policeman back to Moss Side and dropped off, leaving them alone at three in the morning.

He continued: “And I ended up stealing another car to get home, which is the one I fell asleep in; which was the Lord Mayor of Oldham’s car – unknown to me at the time.

“They found us asleep in the car, and I just woke up to the knock on the window. They didn’t even bother us at the time, they just kicked us all the way down the hill.

“And then when my dad got there he kicked us all the way home, and then my mum kicked us all the way to bed.”

Eventually after a career in the drugs trade, Stephen was captured, and finally served his sentence in prison.

While behind bars, he says embraced his passion for art and won awards for his paintings. He noted: “I think I walked out of Lowdham Grange with 20-odd paintings in a trolley. I must have looked f***ing crazy coming out of there.”

This set him up financially for a life outside and he continues to exhibit his paintings to this day.

“I don’t sit about doing nothing, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. I don’t go to any clubs, pubs and bars. I paint pictures, that’s my main occupation,” he said.