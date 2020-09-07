The nation’s most affordable new car will receive a new look next year, as first images of the third-generation Dacia Sandero show a far more stylish design.

Britain’s Cheapest New Car Sandero Supermini Priced from £6,995

Currently priced from £6,995, the Sandero supermini is the cheapest new car you can purchase in the UK. But it’s not what you’d call handsome.

That’s due to change in 2021, as the Romanian brand – now owned by Renault – has released the first shots of a revamped version. But the new look suggests a price hike could be on the cards…

Dacia has yet to confirm many details about the Sandero – or the crossover Sandero Stepway and Logan, both of which have also been revealed in a small selection of photos released ahead of the new cars’ arrivals.

The images show a more streamlined design, with a more raked windscreen, lower roofline and and all-round chiselled looks.

The headlights look set to feature Y-shaped daytime running LEDs and the grille is more narrow to give the car a wider appearance.

Squint, and you could easily mistake the Sandero pictured here for a Volkswagen Polo.

But while the looks set to be improved, there could be a price hike on the way for

the car that’s been Britain’s most affordable model since hitting the market in 2013.

Aggressive pricing, with the Logan also the cheapest estate car and Duster the lowest-price SUV – saw Dacia shift over 120,000 cars in the UK by 2018.

Full information about the new Sandero range will be unveiled when the car makes its debut later this month, with first deliveries due early next year.

What Dacia has so far promised is ‘increased style’ and improved levels of equipment across the range, which could in turn push prices higher.

With no images of the interior of the car, it’s unclear if Renault will share its latest infotainment system and digital instrument display.

The brand has also said today that it wants to retain its ‘fundamentals of simplicity and reliability’, which signals a traditional combination of control functions and displays to keep prices low.

One way Dacia will look to keep prices down is restricting the engine line-up to conventional petrols and diesels, rather than offering a comprehensive range of mild hybrids and plug-in hybrids, as available with the Renault.

Dacia will also continue to offer the crossover Sandero Stepway with a raised ride height, roof bars and additional external plastics to give it a more robust look.

The current one costs from £9,245.