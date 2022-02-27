A thrill-seeking British student has allegedly made it to Ukraine after having previously having to be evacuated from Kabul after he went there on holiday as Afghanistan fell in August.

Brit On Trip To Ukraine Says Country is ‘Still Safer Than London or Birmingham’

Miles Routledge, 21, from Birmingham, says he began his trip to the war-torn country on Friday, February 25, less than a day after Russian forces invaded for a reported fare of £6 ($8) to get to Kyiv from his base in Poland.

The former Loughborough University physics student tweeted: ‘It’s official. Tintin goes to Ukraine, he’s on the train’ and has since been tweeting about his alleged journey.

The youngster said that despite the danger involved with his latest exploits, Ukraine is still ‘safer than London or Birmingham’ and added that he was qualified to make the comparison because he was born in Birmingham.

He previously visited Chernobyl in 2019 and now claims he is back in Ukraine, posting: ‘a few km from the frontlines.. in the capital Kiev! Listening to 80s music, mostly walking on sunshine’.

He tweeted that he had visited Donetsk and that friendly Ukrainian soldiers had given him an army uniform and he had yelled at Russians wearing a Vladimir Putin mask.

He had previously told MailOnline that he hoped to visit Kharkiv, Donetsk and Crimea, all of which the Foreign Office advised against travelling to.

Routledge describes himself as a ‘disaster tourist’ who enjoys seeing the world’s most dangerous places.

He told MailOnline: ‘I’ve been to Ukraine before so I’m hoping to see something new.

He wrote: ‘When I get settled in a hostel in Ukraine’s capital, I’ll do a livestream on my YouTube. I’ll announce the time tomorrow or possibly the day afterwards. I know where the armoury is.

‘I have an emergency satellite device I can tweet from. If I tweet the activation word ‘Ronald McDonald’, assume the worst and airstrike my coordinates.’

Mr Routledge wrote on Twitter: ‘The flight to Ukraine is cheap as

chips. I’ll also be applying for a Russian visa in the meantime, just in case Russia visits me in Ukraine.’

He said he avoided Covid isolation rules by claiming he was an ‘essential journalist with regular international work’.

He was previously evacuated from Kabul after he went to Afghanistan ‘because it was dangerous’.

Mr Routledge has previously bragged of visiting Chernobyl, posting pictures in May saying it was two years since he visited the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

In posts to message board site 4chan and live streaming platform Twitch, he claims he was quizzed by armed Taliban militants while on his way to Kabul International Airport.

They apparently asked him where he was from – to which he said Wales. He claims the fighters did not know where Wales was, and let him go. Mr Routledge says he later came across another armed convoy during the Taliban insurgency and took a selfie on one of their gun emplacements.

The former Loughborough physics student dismissed people who disapprove of him travelling to dangerous places.

He said: ‘I’d say I wish them all the best but truthfully they were never my audience and for every seething comment made against me, behind it was my friends and I eating popcorn and laughing at them.

‘I’ll continue to travel regardless of their opinions, I’ll even go back to Afghanistan and there’s nothing they can do about it.’

Mr Routledge, who wears a large silver cross around his neck, has said took ‘supplies’ to rural communities while he was in South Sudan and handed out cash to people in the streets.

The African country has been ravaged by civil war and violence since becoming independent in 2011.

He said he was hoping to arrive in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Thursday, after a flight from Luton via Gdańsk, Poland.

The Foreign Office advised against all travel to Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea yesterday.

It advised against all but essential travel to the rest of Ukraine and urged British people to register their presence in Ukraine.