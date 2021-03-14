Crying at the time of Rukhsati or Bidaai is normal for the South Asian brides, however, a newlywed bride had lost her life as she cried inconsolably during her ‘bidaai’ in India.

A newlywed bride died of a heart attack in India due to excessive crying and emotional stress while leaving for her in-laws’ house.

Bride Suffers Heart-Failure Due to ‘Excessive’ Crying while Leaving Her Parents

The cardiac arrest turned celebrations into mourning in Odisha. The bride, identified as Gupteswari Sahoo aka Rosy, got married to Bisikesan in a village.

During her departure from the

wedding hall, she fainted while crying continuously, and collapsed on the ground.

Family members and friends present at the moment tried to regain her consciousness by massaging her hands and spraying water on her face.

When she failed to gain consciousness, Rosy was instantly taken to the nearest health centre where doctors declared her brought dead. Her body was handed over to her family after postmortem.

According to her family members, Rosy was already depressed as she had lost her father a few months ago. It was her maternal uncle’s family and some social workers who had organised the wedding.