A bride was left stunned when her mother gifted her husband an AK-47 assault rifle during a wedding ceremony.

Bride Left Stunned As Her Mum Gifted Kalashnikov To Her Husband in Pakistan

Video footage of a wedding ceremony that took place in Islamabad is making rounds on social media in which a woman can be seen gifting a Kalashnikov instead of an expensive watch or any other valuable thing to his son-in-law.

In the clip, the groom sits next to his bride in the centre of the stage where other guests are seen sitting nearby.

The bride’s mum then enters the frame and appears to give her blessing

to the new couple.

Then she signals a friend to bring over her gift – a Kalashnikov AK47 rifle – and hands it to her son-in-law.

The groom does not react and obediently stands up from his seat and receives the gift.

But his wife can be seen watching in shock while other guests shout and hoot in high spirit.

It is uncertain what motivated the mother-in-law of Rehman to present him a Kalashnikov in front of his bride. In the video, the attendees can be seen shouting and hooting at the ‘surprise’ and ‘dangerous’ gift presented by the mother-in-law.

Groom Rehan did not react and obediently stood from his seat and received the Kalashnikov gift from her mother-in-law.