Bride Celebrating Nikkah in Mosque Sparks Outrage in Pakistan

A video of a groom and bride in a mosque of Karachi along with other women celebrating their nikkah ceremony has gone viral, raising outrageous concerns of female presence in a mosque.
According to the details, a mixed gathering was witnessed in a nikkah that was held at Defence phase 8’s ‘Sakina Mosque’. Not only the bride was present herself there along with friends and family members but also after the nikkah celebration, a birthday cake was also cut in the boundaries of the mosque.
The women who attended the ceremony were
Another user believed that the married couple has a strong influential background. This is not the first time when someone had violated and made videos in a mosque.
Earlier, Saba Qamar and Saeed danced in Wazir Khan Mosque shot a music video in a mosque in which both dance and sang in the sacred place, and later a case was filed against both celebrities.