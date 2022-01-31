A bride got super upset with her groom after he allegedly threw away his varmala, which is an Indian wedding garland symbolic of the popular marriage ceremony.

Bride Called Off Wedding After Groom’s Inappropriate Behaviour, Who Threw ‘Varmala’

Following her rejection, both families got into a furious disagreement, and the groom denied throwing the garland. The bride’s families tried to encourage her to proceed with the wedding festivities, but she refused. Finally, the cops were called, and the two families parted ways after returning the gifts they had exchanged.

When the incident happened, the groom’s family out to eat, so no one saw what actually happened. Meanwhile, the groom, Akash, has denied that he threw the garland away.

The

incident reportedly took place at Naveen Basti in Bidhuna Kotwali in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, India Today reported.

It’s not the first time a bride has called off her wedding owing to the groom’s inappropriate behaviour.

A woman in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore recently called off her wedding after the groom allegedly struck her in the face for dancing with a cousin.

In typical Hollywood fashion, the woman who became ‘humiliated’ called off the wedding but married another husband on the same date and time at a place 7 kilometres away from the reception hall.

According to the Times of India, the groom has now sought Rs 7 lakh for the wedding arrangements and filed a case with the Panruti All-women Police Station.