Four armed men allegedly ganged-abused a bride and made off with five tolas of gold and about Rs125,000 in cash in Multan’s Shujaabad tehsil, police said on Wednesday.

Bride Assaulted and Groom Tortured By Four Robbers On First Night in Pakistan

The suspected robbers stormed the house of a newly married couple in the Mochipura neighbourhood and held the household hostage at gunpoint for two hours , the police relayed.

They beat up the groom named Muhammad Latif and allegedly subjected the bride to abuse, a police official said, adding three of them were clad in police uniforms. They made off with five tolas of jewellery and Rs125,000 in cash.

On getting information, a contingent of Shujaabad police personnel reached the spot of the crime and began collecting evidence.

The police said the couple

had been taken to a hospital where the woman will undergo a medical examination to ascertain whether she was abused by the armed men.

In an another incident the police recovered an abductee during the anti-bandit operation in katcha area of Shikarpur.

CIA Police in-charge Abdul Wahid Buriro here said that a hostage has been recovered from bandits during the police operation in katcha area. “The recovered man was kidnapped from Shikarpur a month ago,” police officer said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has summoned a high-level meeting in Shikarpur today to review the law and order situation after incidents of lawlessness in katcha area, the hot bed of criminal activities in the region.

The meeting will be attended by the Sindh police chief, RPO Sukkur, DIG Larkana and all SSPs. The meeting will brief the chief minister about the ongoing police operation in ​​kacha area.